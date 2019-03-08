Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for abducting, selling boy

AN AUTORICKSHAW driver has been arrested for allegedly abducting and selling a one-year-old boy for Rs 25,000. The man had abducted the child in June 2018 and sold him to his relative, who has also been arrested, police said. The accused, Somnath Pawar and his relative Renuka Pawar, were arrested on Wednesday.

The Kalyan taluka police said Yash Vitkar was abducted from Mharal village in Thane. “Ambika Vitkar, the child’s mother, earned money by begging in trains. The child lived with his grandmother in the village. On June 21, the child went missing. We had then filed an abduction case,” said an officer.

The child subsequently was traced to Satara. “Renuka Pawar allegedly bought the child after paying Rs 25,000 to her relative Somnath Pawar, who lived in Kalyan. She had three daughters and wanted a son… Pawar had abducted the child while his grandmother was resting and taken him to Renuka,” the officer added.

The child has been reunited with his family and the accused remanded to police custody for two days.