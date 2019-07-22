Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver ‘abducted, beaten up by union members’

A 34-year-old rickshaw driver was allegedly abducted and beaten up by members of the autorickshaw union in Dombivli on Sunday morning. His younger brother found him bleeding close to their house, police said.

Police identified the rickshaw driver as Babasaheb Kamble. “Kamble went out on Saturday evening and didn’t return. When his younger brother went looking for him, on Sunday morning, he found Kamble bleeding at Shelar Naka, close to their house,” said a police officer.

According to police, Kamble has suffered severe injuries around his lower back, head and limbs, and was abducted by some union members.

“There was a scuffle between the him and some members of the rickshaw union. He was abducted near Janaki Hotel,” the officer said. Sources said the conflict arose after Kamble refused to pay to the union members for parking at a stand near his house.

“Kamble got into a fight with some union members that other rickshaw drivers saw as well,” said an officer linked to the investigation.

“We have registered a case against Datta Malekar, the union leader, and his younger brother Ravi Malekar, along with six others for assault and abduction. We are yet to make any arrests. We are waiting for Kamble to gain consciousness to get his statement,” said a senior officer.