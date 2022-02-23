Mumbai: Automaker manager, BMC worker booked for employing three men for manual scavenging

The Juhu police have booked the showroom manager of a multinational automobile company and a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee for allegedly hiring three men for manual scavenging from a manhole outside the showroom in Vile Parle (west) Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2.20 pm near a footpath on the SV Road, said the police.

Bilal Khan, a unionist with Kamgar Sanrakshan Sammaan Sangh, was passing by when he saw that a labourer had gone neck deep inside the manhole to clean it and two others were helping him.

Khan alerted the BMC after which assistant engineer Dhirajkumar Bangar from the K-west ward rushed to the spot. Bangar tol the Juhu police in his complaint: “After reaching the spot I saw human waste coming out from an open manhole located near the entry gate of the showroom.”

Bangar said the three workers had told him that they were hired by a BMC employee named Selvakumar Devendra and the manager of the showroom. Devendra and the three men live at the nearby Nehru Nagar slum pocket.

Based on Bangar’s complaint, the duo is booked under Sections 336, 34 of the IPC and Section 8 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Sudhakar Shirsat, senior police inspector of Juhu Police station said: “The accused should have informed the BMC about the overflowing manhole. No arrest has been made so far.”