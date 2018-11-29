Mumbai: Auto unions call for strike; protest against bad roads, municipal buses

The auto unions in Bhiwandi went on a strike from Wednesday to protest against the loss of livelihood due to bad roads and extensive municipal buses. The residents claimed that they had to face difficulty due to the strike.

As many as 19 auto unions formed a Mahasangh to protest after three auto-rickshaw drivers allegedly committed suicide in the last 45 days. “All of us have bought the autos on bank loans. Right now, we are not even making enough money to pay the monthly EMIs. So, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike,” Sunil Chauhan, president of the Bhiwandi auto-rickshaw mahasangh said.

He said, “We have been facing a loss of livelihood because of the buses ran by the Kalyan and Thane municipal corporations. Earlier, the buses used to come to only certain points, now they ply throughout Bhiwandi. The private four-wheelers and mini buses also make frequent stops, wherever they want, picking up passengers.”

According to auto drivers, their maintenance costs have also increased due to bad roads. “The roads are in a bad condition and we do not have parking space in Bhiwandi. We are asked to park in Turbhe, which is far. We spend way more than what we earn,” Chauhan said.

The residents of the satellite city faced hardships as there were no autos on the road on Wednesday. “The buses are erratic and crowded. We use autos to travel small distances. But now we have to walk,” said Manisha Bhoir, a mother of three, who had to walk for over 2 kilometres to go pick her children from school. “If the autos are not back on road, we will have to go for private vehicles,” she said.

The auto drivers, however, said they would be on strike until the authorities give them some respite. “The buses should be limited and regulations need to be devised for the private four-wheelers and mini buses. We should be able to earn our livelihood,” Chauhan said.