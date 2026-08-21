Auto, taxi rides in Mumbai to get costlier amid rising fuel prices

Officials confirmed the auto and taxi fare hike and said rising fuel prices and higher operating costs necessitated the increase. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Auto rickshaw and taxi rides across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are set to get costlier, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approving an increase in base fares to Rs 27 for auto rickshaws and Rs 33 for taxis. The revised fares cover the first 1.5 km.

After the fare hike, the base fare for autos will rise by Re 1, while that for the taxis or kali-peelis will increase by Rs 2.

The decision to hike base fares for auto and taxi rides in Mumbai was taken at an MMRTA meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi on Thursday and attended by senior transport officials.