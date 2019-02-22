Mumbai: Auto driver held for ‘insulting Army’; gets bail

An auto-rickshaw driver in Tarapur was arrested by Palghar police on Thursday for allegedly insulting the armed forces and trying to create communal tension. Later, he was released on bail.

According to the police, the driver, Salim Damanwala (38), allegedly made remarks insulting the armed forces and hurting religious sentiments during an argument with a passenger over the Pulwama terror attack.

“Damanwala drives an auto-rickshaw between Boisar and Tarapur. On Wednesday, he and a passenger had a spat after he allegedly made adverse remarks on the actions of the Indian Army in the Valley. The argument escalated after he made remarks that allegedly offended religious sentiments and the armed forces,” said a senior police officer.

The passenger complained to Tarapur police, who arrested Damanwala on Thursday. “He has been booked under Section 153 (a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from Tarapur police station.

Damanwala was produced before a magistrate in Palghar and remanded in police custody. Later, he was released on bail. “It is an unfortunate incident, but no harm was intended nor any insult meant to the army,” said Mufid Damanwala, a relative of the accused.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack when a suicide bomber rammed his Scorpio SUV laden with explosives into a CRPF bus in south Kashmir. The Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a 20-year-old resident from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles with 2,547 CRPF personnel, moving from Jammu to Srinagar. Most of the men were returning from leave to join duty in Srinagar, said sources.