Mumbai: Auto driver dies after speeding car jumped divider

A 40-year-old autorickshaw driver died after a speeding car jumped the divider on the Eastern Express Highway in Mulund and crashed into his vehicle. The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Sheshdhar Yadav. His passenger, Abhay Redkar, sustained injuries on his leg and neck. The Navghar police has arrested the driver, Dattaram Serge.

“Serge worked for a Thane-based firm. He was returning to Thane after dropping the employees of the company at Andheri and Ghatkopar… he lost control of the car and jumped the divider. It was a head-on collision with the autorickshaw,” said a police officer.

“Serge and his colleague, who were present in the car, sustained injuries but were discharged after preliminary treatment,” the officer added.