Mumbai: Auto driver arrested for flashing, masturbating in front of woman

MUMBAI CRIME branch on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman.

The incident, police said, took place on September 1 when the woman was on her way home from work.

She was waiting at the bus stop in Malwani, when the accused, Mohammad Shakeel Abdul Kadar Memom, stopped in front of her and flashed his private parts.

“The accused reportedly started masturbating in front of her. When the woman raised an alarm, the accused left his rickshaw and fled,” an officer said.

The woman and her mother approached Samta Nagar police station and filed a case in the matter.

The crime branch officials identified the suspect with the help of CCTV footage in the area following which Memom was arrested from his residence in Malwani, police said.