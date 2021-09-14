Mumbai: Author files copyright case after PDFs of his books circulated online

Author Vishvas Patil has registered an FIR with the Juhu police station alleging PDF files of his books were being circulated on the internet and social media platforms from where they were being illegally downloaded.

According to Juhu police, the author registered a case under The Indian Copyright Act last week, alleging that pdf files of two of his books, Sambhaji and Mahanayak, were circulating illegally on the internet causing him financial losses.

Due to the Covid lockdown, many readers were unable to buy books and switched to downloading pdf files of several books uploaded illegally on the internet or social media platforms like Telegram causing heavy losses to the book’s authors.

Confirming the development, a Juhu police officer said, “We have registered the FIR based on a complaint by the author. Our cyber police unit official is trying to track the persons who have uploaded the pdf files on the internet.”