scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Mumbai: Attempt to kidnap six-year-old girl from Ganpati mandal foiled

The kidnapper dropped the girl and fled the spot in Kandivali (East) when her father’s friend confronted him, according to police.

The girl's father Pankaj Singh was sleeping at his home in the Kaveri chawl in Singh Estate when Vikrant Godambe foiled the kidnap attempt

A man tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl playing at a Ganpati mandal near her home in Kandivali (East) on Tuesday, police said.

He dropped the girl and fled the spot in Thakur village when her father’s friend confronted him.

As the girl was playing with other children around 11.40am, the man allegedly picked her up on his shoulder after promising to show her more Ganpati idols and started running away.

Her father Pankaj Singh was sleeping at his home in the Kaveri chawl in Singh Estate when Vikrant Godambe foiled the kidnap attempt. The kidnapper was dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, according to Singh’s police complaint.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
More from Mumbai

A CCTV camera at the spot has captured the incident. Samta Nagar police said they had identified the kidnapper as a 24-year-old resident of Damunagar in Kandivali (East). They booked the man under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) and are on the lookout for him.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:31:23 pm
Next Story

New York Fashion Week kicks off with Proenza Schouler, Men’s Day

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Delhi court sends ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain to two-day ED custody
Money laundering case

Delhi court sends ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain to two-day ED custody

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement