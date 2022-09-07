Mumbai: Attempt to kidnap six-year-old girl from Ganpati mandal foiled

A man tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl playing at a Ganpati mandal near her home in Kandivali (East) on Tuesday, police said.

He dropped the girl and fled the spot in Thakur village when her father’s friend confronted him.

As the girl was playing with other children around 11.40am, the man allegedly picked her up on his shoulder after promising to show her more Ganpati idols and started running away.

Her father Pankaj Singh was sleeping at his home in the Kaveri chawl in Singh Estate when Vikrant Godambe foiled the kidnap attempt. The kidnapper was dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, according to Singh’s police complaint.

A CCTV camera at the spot has captured the incident. Samta Nagar police said they had identified the kidnapper as a 24-year-old resident of Damunagar in Kandivali (East). They booked the man under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) and are on the lookout for him.