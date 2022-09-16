Mumbai: ATM van driver, who fled with over Rs 2 crore, two aides arrested

The police have arrested an ATM cash-filling van driver, who has been on the run with Rs 2.80 crore meant to be deposited in a bank’s ATM in Mumbai’s Goregaon (west), and his two accomplices. Goregaon police officers said that all three have prior criminal records, and they have recovered Rs 2.25 crore from their possession.

The van driver, Udaybhan Singh, 49, who is the main accused was arrested on September 8 and his aides Akash Yadav, 33, and Hrushikesh alias Omprakash Singh, 30 were nabbed on September 11 and 12 respectively, they said.

According to the police, the main accused Udaybhan, 49, the driver of a cash-filling van drove away with the vehicle around 12.20 pm on September 5 when it had reached the Union Bank in Goregaon (west) to deposit money in the bank’s ATM. As he knew the vehicle had a GPS tracker, he abandoned the van within minutes in the nearby Piramal Nagar area and fled with Rs 2.80 crore.

Udaybhan was hired by a private company, which carries out the work of transporting cash of multiple banks to ATM kiosks in the city, a couple of months ago, police said.

The investigation officers recovered Rs 1.26 crore from Udaybhan, Rs 51.50 lakh from Yadav and Rs 48.10 lakh from Singh. “We have recovered 80.46 % of the money and a probe is on to recover the rest of the amount,” said Vishal Thakur, DCP, Zone 11.

The police said as all three accused had a prior criminal record, they managed to tap their informers and got leads on them. “Udaybhan has previous cases of dacoity, kidnapping and Arms Act against him, while Yadav has seven cases against him which include three murder attempts, a murder, robbery and extortion. Omprakash Singh has a robbery case against him,” said Dattatray Thopate, senior inspector of Goregaon police station.