12 dead after jumping off Atal Setu since 2024, 4 bodies still missing: Government to Legislative Council

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant announced a high-level safety probe after 15 suicide incidents and 12 deaths were reported on Mumbai's Atal Setu since 2024. (File

State minister Uday Samant on Monday told the Legislative Council that 15 cases of suicide or attempted suicide have been reported on Mumbai’s Atal Setu since it opened in January 2024, with 12 deaths reported so far and four bodies still untraced.

The issue came up in the Council after members raised concerns over safety arrangements on the bridge following the June 7 incident in which a 28-year-old man from Pune allegedly jumped into the sea.

Responding to a Calling Attention Motion in the House, Samant said a total of 15 cases of suicide or attempted suicide have been reported on the bridge since it was inaugurated in January 2024.