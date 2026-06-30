State minister Uday Samant on Monday told the Legislative Council that 15 cases of suicide or attempted suicide have been reported on Mumbai’s Atal Setu since it opened in January 2024, with 12 deaths reported so far and four bodies still untraced.
The issue came up in the Council after members raised concerns over safety arrangements on the bridge following the June 7 incident in which a 28-year-old man from Pune allegedly jumped into the sea.
Responding to a Calling Attention Motion in the House, Samant said a total of 15 cases of suicide or attempted suicide have been reported on the bridge since it was inaugurated in January 2024.
Giving a year-wise break-up, Samant said six such incidents were reported in 2024. Of these, four persons died while two were rescued. In two of the fatal cases, bodies could not be recovered.
In 2025, six more such incidents were reported. Five persons died while one was rescued.
So far in 2026, three such incidents have been reported and three persons have died. In two of these cases, bodies have not yet been found, he said.
Samant said the government has now decided to form a committee under a senior police official to study what additional measures are needed to prevent such incidents and ensure there is no further loss of life on the bridge.
Story continues below this ad
“Some portions still need barricading. Instructions will be given immediately to barricade the remaining portion,” Samant said in the Council.
Samant said one challenge was that vehicles usually move at high speed on the bridge and if a person suddenly stops and jumps, immediate intervention becomes difficult.
The minister said the government was also examining installation of safety nets and other additional protective measures on parts of the bridge where required.
Samant said that out of the bridge’s total carriageway length of around 33 km in both directions, nearly 29.6 km is already covered with safety infrastructure, including noise barriers, view barriers and protective grills.
Story continues below this ad
He added that six emergency call boxes connected directly to the control room have also been installed for motorists and passengers requiring emergency assistance.
The bridge remains under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance with regular patrol teams and emergency response systems, Samant told the House.
The government said a review of the existing security system is underway and decisions on additional barricading and safety nets on uncovered portions will be taken after the committee submits its recommendations.
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), officially named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More