Mumbai: At Central Railway, passenger unions meet, focus on local train punctuality

The Central Railway management held a meeting with a delegation of 10 passenger unions on how punctuality of local trains can be improved, after BJP MP Manoj Kotak raised the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Passenger unions had threatened to go on a protest from July 1 if local train services were not improved.

At the meeting, it was decided to divert express trains to Panvel instead of taking them to CSMT, and curbing trespassing on tracks.

Subhash Gupta, president of Central Passenger Union, said railway officials had sought 100 days to improve punctuality of local services. He said the unions have decided not to hold the protest.