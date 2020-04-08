Mumbai: At Bandra West, shops to follow odd-even rule

While shops on south side of Bazaar Road will be allowed to stay open on odd dates, shops on the north side will operate on even dates. (Representational Image) While shops on south side of Bazaar Road will be allowed to stay open on odd dates, shops on the north side will operate on even dates. (Representational Image)

The failure of local residents to comply with social distancing norms on Tuesday led BMC to start an odd-even system for grocery shops at Bazaar Road in Bandra West. Civic officials said the rule will be applicable at least till April 14, to be followed by a review.

On Tuesday, Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H West ward (Bandra, Khar), issued a circular saying that to maintain social distancing on parts of Bazaar Road, stretching from S V Road to Jain Mandir Road, grocery shops and those selling essential goods will operate on odd and even basis. Medical stores will be excluded from this rule.

“Despite efforts to convince people not come out in large numbers, there has been no relief. People gather in large numbers, defeating the purpose of social distancing. Many a times, people gather to only chat,” said Vispute.

“Only 200 m stretch of the market will have to follow this rule… We observed very good results on day one, as the crowd reduced. This will continue till the lockdown ends. In our ward, no other area was so crowded,” he added.

Local Congress corporator Asif Zakaria supported the move. “People are not understanding the importance of social distancing. They have been told several times but crowding has not reduced.”

BMC bans vegetable markets in containment zones

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Tuesday decided to shut vegetable shops in areas that have been marked as containment zones in the city. The decision was taken following complaints of people crowding these areas in the morning to buy vegetables. “We have warned people several times not to gather in large numbers to buy vegetables. But there was no effect. Now, the local ward office of the area will make arrangements inside the containment zones for vegetables supply,” said an official. The BMC has marked 241 containment zones across the city.

