Mumbai: At 21.2°C, city records highest night temperature in Feb in last 3 years

The city recorded its highest night temperature in February in the last three years on Monday.

The minimum temperature recorded at Santacruz, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was 21.2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal, while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 21.5 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal.

The IMD has forecast the minimum temperature at night to rise to 23 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours. The weather bureau has forecast above-normal temperatures to continue this week.

