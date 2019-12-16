At 18 degrees, coldest day in Mumbai this winter: IMD

The minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 0.6 degree below normal. (Representational Image) The minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 0.6 degree below normal. (Representational Image)

MUMBAI EXPERIENCED its coldest day, so far, this winter as the minimum temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. The Met department, however, predicted that a further sharp dip was not expected.

The minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 0.6 degree below normal. The Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal. Last year, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 28 at 14.4 degrees Celsius. Parts of northern suburbs recorded lower temperatures, ranging between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city ranged between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius for November and December.

Officials from the IMD said rain over northern plains and snowfall along the Himalayan range were changing wind pattern to cool northerly winds over Mumbai, leading to a drop in the temperature. “Until Monday, only the extreme part of north Madhya Maharashtra may witness a slight drop in the minimum temperature,” they added.

The all-time lowest minimum temperature in December was recorded in 1949, at 10.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest for the decade was recorded during 2011 and 2015, at 11.4 degrees Celsius. The city recorded moderate air quality, soon after seeing a poor Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday. On Saturday afternoon, the AQI recorded was 115. An AQI of 110 and a clear sky is forecast for Monday.

