Mumbai: At 17°C, night temperature below 20°C thrice in November

Mumbai felt a nip in the air, as the city’s minimum temperature went below the 20 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the night temperature at 17 degrees Celsius.

This is the third time this month that Mumbai’s night temperature had fallen below the 20-degrees mark. This is also the third time this month that the city has recorded minimum temperature below the normal level.

On November 6, Mumbai had recorded a night temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius. On November 21, it had recorded 17 degrees Celsius, the lowest night temperature reported post 2017. In 2016, the lowest minimum temperature was 16.3 degree Celsius, recorded in November 11.

IMD officials said Mumbai’s average minimum temperature for November is around 20-21 degrees Celsius. Attributing the decline in temperature to the north-westerly winds, the IMD said that till Monday (November 28), the minimum temperature was around 20 degrees Celsius.

The IMD, in its 24-hour forecast on Tuesday, said the sky will remain clear and the maximum and minimum temperatures would hover between 34 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. It also maintained that by December first week, Mumbai may start experiencing a dry weather. Experts said that in December, the night temperature could fall till 15 or 16 degrees Celsius.

Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist from Skymet Weather, said, “Inland temperature is blowing from land to sea, leading to a drop in temperature by 3 degrees. The maximum temperature will also fall soon after the day temperature in Rajasthan and Gujarat starts to decline.”