Mumbai: At 16.8 deg C, city records lowest temperature

The city recorded its lowest temperature this season on Monday with the minimum temperature dropping to 16.8 degrees Celsius, almost 2 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Compared to Sunday, when the minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 17 degree Celsius, Monday saw a drop of 0.2 degree. The lowest temperature on Saturday was 18.4 degree Celsius.

The city will continue to experience low temperature for a few days, with IMD officials predicting a further drop in the minimum temperatures.

“The cool northerly winds are causing a dip in temperature. But this will continue for the next few days only. Then we can expect the temperature to rise again,” said K S Hosalikar, the deputy director general (western region), IMD. While the city seems to be inching closer to winter, the days are still hot.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 31.1 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

The air quality remained “poor” on Monday. The particulate matter (PM) readings were recorded at 2.5 and the over all air quality index in the city was at 217, which is under poor category. On December 4, the city had slipped to “very poor” category. Areas like Andheri (300), Borivali (315) and Mazagaon (310) recorded “very poor” air quality.

The levels are likely to remain poor, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).