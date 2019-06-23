Mumbai: Assistant public prosecutor arrested for ‘accepting bribe’

Advertising

An Assistant Public Prosecutor was arrested Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The prosecutor, Priti Rajaram Jagtap (39), was caught red-handed in Andheri court, said Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

The man who accused Jagtap of demanding a bribe from him is under trial for defrauding a person and was arrested by Amboli police under sections pertaining to cheating and common intention. He is currently out on bail. ACB officials said the man had approached court with the person he had defrauded for a settlement.

The court asked Jagtap to give her opinion in the settlement. Officials said Jagtap demanded money from the man in return for giving a favourable opinion. The man , who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB.