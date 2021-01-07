Mumbai: Assistant labour commisioner and senior clerk arrested for ‘taking bribes’

The complainant then approached ACB at their office in Worli.

An assistant labour commissioner and a senior clerk were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday while accepting bribes of Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively from a commercial sculpture artist, police said.

ACB officials said the complainant had applied for registration of a sculptors’ association, Shri Ganesh Murtikar Kamgar Sanghatna (Maharashtra State), for which the two accused, Anand Dhanaji Bhosale (40), an assistant labour commissioner and also a deputy registrar of the Konkan region, and Tanaji Gyanoba Salunkhe (48), a senior clerk, demanded Rs 25,000 each in order to process his application.

They are both based at the Labour Commissioner’s office in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The complainant then approached ACB at their office in Worli. ACB officials conducted a preliminary inquiry and after verifying his complaint, they laid a trap at their office in BKC and caught Bhosale and Salunkhe while the two were accepting bribes, police said.

An officer said, “We are further investigating whether these two have taken bribes from other people in the past. We are checking their bank accounts as well.”