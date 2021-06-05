Mumbai: Assistant Inspector suspended after externed criminal returns to city and ‘commits murder’

27-year-old Richie Fernandes is a history-sheeter and was externed from the city limits by the Mumbai Police in 2019. (Representative Image)

An Assistant Police Inspector was suspended by the Mumbai police department after an externed criminal returned to the city and allegedly committed a murder.

API Suresh Walvi, who was posted at Mahim police station, was suspended on May 29 by Additional Commissioner of Police (Central region) Dyaneshwar Chavan on charges of negligence and lethargic approach towards history sheeters.

27-year-old Richie Fernandes is a history-sheeter and was externed from the city limits by the Mumbai Police in 2019. But he violated his externment order in November 2020 and returned to Mahim, where he molested a woman, police said. He was then arrested and bailed out, police said.

Fernandes returned again in May this year and got into a fight with his friend, Masjid Khan, on the night of May 27, in which Khan was killed, police said.

Khan’s family members apprehended Fernandes and handed him over to the police station.

Due to the frequent externment violations by Fernandes, an inquiry was conducted by Chavan, which concluded that Walvi, who was supposed to keep a tab on externed criminals, had been negligent in performing his duty.