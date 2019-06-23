Mumbai: Congress gears up for polls, invites aspirants

Gearing up for the upcoming Assembly polls, the Congress in Maharashtra has invited applications from those interested in contesting the elections.

Advertising

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan, who is overseeing the party’s preparations for the polls, has said that the “aspirants should send in their applications to the party before July 6.” The applications will be accepted at the party’s headquarters in Mumbai, he said.

Assembly polls are scheduled for October in Maharashtra. After the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls where it managed to win just one seat in the state, the Congress is now looking to revive its political fortunes in the state where it was founded.

While seat-sharing negotiations with ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are expected to take place immediately after the monsoon session of the state legislature ends in the first week of July, party sources said that the Congress election managers have already started reviewing the poll preparedness at the district level.

While a majority of the party’s sitting legislators are expected to be renominated, the Maharashtra Youth Congress is pressing for nomination to new faces and first-timers on most of the remaining seats. In the 2014 state polls, the Congress had won just 42 seats out of 288. NCP president Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, has been undertaking district-wise meetings of senior leaders and office bearers from his own party to set the stage for the polls.