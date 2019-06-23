Mumbai: Poll deal finalised, says Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray

In a sharp retort to senior Maharashtra BJP minister Girish Mahajan’s remarks over power-sharing between the allies, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, “Negotiations regarding the alliance have been decided by (BJP national president) Amit Shah, CM (Devendra) Fadnavis and myself. Others should not concern themselves with it.”

At a time when the Shiv Sena has been pushing for an equal sharing of power, Mahajan had, earlier in the day, stated, “Considering the Lok Sabha (LS) outcome, it is clear that the BJP is the bigger brother (in the state). Everyone in our party feels that the (next) CM should be from the BJP. We made efforts to ensure Sena’s win in LS constituencies where they were weak.”

Thackeray, who was in Aurangabad on Saturday, said, “The farmer issues are more relevant than who becomes the next CM. It is important to find out if the benefits of various farmer welfare schemes have reached the beneficiaries. The Sena is in the government to represent the common man. The farmers overlooked their own plight to script a win for the combine in the Lok Sabha. It is our responsibility now to address their concerns.”