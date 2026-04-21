‘Baseball bats and bamboo sticks’: Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law and 2 others arrested for assaulting Mumbai family

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The Mumbai police said Tuesday they registered a case of assault against four relatives of former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan after they allegedly assaulted a 31-year-old man over the weekend.
The Byculla police said the incident occurred Saturday night, and they booked the relatives of Yusuf Pathan early Sunday.
Pathan’s father-in-law, brother-in-law, and another relative were arrested, produced in court, and sent into judicial custody. The fourth accused is still absconding, said a senior officer.
According to the Byculla police, Yusuf Khan was returning home around 9 pm on Saturday when water splashed from his vehicle and landed on Shoaib Khan, a relative of Pathan. Yusuf Khan stated in his police statement that he immediately stopped his car and apologised to Shoaib.
However, Shoaib began hurling abuses and smashed the car’s windscreen with a bamboo stick. Subsequently, Shoaib allegedly assaulted Yusuf Khan.
Yusuf Khan claimed in his complaint that he returned home, and his family members advised him to report the incident to the police. He further claimed that he was on the way to the police station with his family members to register a case when he met Khalid Khan, Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law, who, along with his son Umarshad, Shoaib, and the fourth suspect, Shahbaz Pathan, initiated an altercation.
Khalid, Umarshad, Shoaib, and Shahbaz attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives using bamboo sticks and baseball bats, said a police officer. Yusuf Khan’s brother-in-law, Salman, reportedly suffered a fracture in his hand, while his uncle, Zaki Ahmed, sustained severe injuries, added the officer.
The police registered a case against the four members on charges of assault and causing grievous injury. While the police arrested Khalid, Umarshad, and Shoaib Sunday, Shahbaz is still at large.
They were produced before a court on Monday, which remanded them to judicial custody until May 2.
Meanwhile, Umarshad Khan filed a counter-complaint at Byculla police station, alleging that Yusuf Khan assaulted him and his relatives. No arrests have been made in that case so far.
Defence lawyer Dayanand Dere, who appeared for Khalid Khan and his family members in the Mazgaon court, said, “I have filed the bail application of my clients in the court, and an argument was heard on Tuesday. The court has heard both parties, and the order is to be announced on Wednesday.”
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