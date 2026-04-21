‘Baseball bats and bamboo sticks’: Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law and 2 others arrested for assaulting Mumbai family

The Byculla police said the incident occurred Saturday night, and they booked the relatives of Yusuf Pathan early Sunday. (PTI/File Photo)

The Mumbai police said Tuesday they registered a case of assault against four relatives of former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan after they allegedly assaulted a 31-year-old man over the weekend.

The Byculla police said the incident occurred Saturday night, and they booked the relatives of Yusuf Pathan early Sunday.

Pathan’s father-in-law, brother-in-law, and another relative were arrested, produced in court, and sent into judicial custody. The fourth accused is still absconding, said a senior officer.

According to the Byculla police, Yusuf Khan was returning home around 9 pm on Saturday when water splashed from his vehicle and landed on Shoaib Khan, a relative of Pathan. Yusuf Khan stated in his police statement that he immediately stopped his car and apologised to Shoaib.