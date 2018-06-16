Armaan Kohli assault case: Bombay High Court quashes FIR against

The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed an FIR filed against actor Armaan Kohli, after he submitted an affidavit expressing remorse and regret for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Neeru Randhawa. He also assured the court that he would not indulge in such an act in future.

The court noted in its order that Randhawa had filed an affidavit “in the nature of a consent” for quashing the FIR filed by her at Santacruz police station. The affidavit states that the parties have arrived for settlement and Kohli has paid Rs 50 lakh to Randhawa in full and final settlement of their disputes.

Another affidavit was filed on Friday, by Randhawa, which says that after further talks that took place between the parties on Thursday and Friday, Randhawa is to receive another Rs 50 lakh from Kohli.

As per court’s order, Kohli submitted an affidavit before the court expressing remorse and regret and also assuring the court that he would not indulge in such an act in future. In the affidavit, Kohli also accepts the fact that “such an opportunity may not be provided to him in the future if such an incident may arise.”

A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said, “We are satisfied with the said affidavit. We hope and trust that the petitioner (Kohli) would abide by whatever has been stated by him in the said affidavit in its true spirit.”

The bench added, “…since the petitioner has invoked the jurisdiction of this court for quashing of the FIR, the petitioner would have to contribute something towards the society.” The court directed Kohli to deposit Rs 1 lakh with Tata Memorial Hospital, to be utilised for the children department for cancer, and another Rs 1 lakh with the National Association of Blind, Worli, within 6 weeks from date.

