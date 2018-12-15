Mumbai: Asked cops not to allow Bhide to speak on Dec 16, says Bhim Army

State BHIM Army chief Ashok Kamble said he has written to the police, asking it to deny permission to an event to be addressed by Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan founder Sambhaji Bhide in Mumbai on December 16.

In a letter directed to the Mumbai Police commissioner, Kamble has argued that Bhide has a record of delivering provocative speeches that could lead to law and order problems. “Bhide has a record for giving speeches that promote ill-feelings between various groups of people and incites people by giving an improper record of history…,” it stated.

Kamble said the event is being organised by Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan at Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug.

The letter held Bhide responsible for the violence that took place in Bhima Koregaon in January during the annual celebratory gathering to mark the 200th year of the battle of Koregaon Bhima. “On these grounds, I would request you to deny permission to Bhide to speak on this occasion,” the letter stated.

Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singhe said no such letter has been received yet.