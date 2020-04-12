Mumbai: ASI injured as trio rams motorcycle into him at nakabandi, 2 held

The ASI, Uttam Raut, who is posted at the Malad traffic division, has fractured his maxillary bone and suffered bruises near his right eyebrow, insides of his mouth and his right hand. (Representational Image) The ASI, Uttam Raut, who is posted at the Malad traffic division, has fractured his maxillary bone and suffered bruises near his right eyebrow, insides of his mouth and his right hand. (Representational Image)

Three persons, including a 17 year old, who were traveling on a motorcycle, allegedly rammed the vehicle into an assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) when he tried to stop them at a nakabandi on Link Road in Goregaon on Friday. While two men have been arrested, the minor has been detained.

The police said that not only the three were out on the road violating lockdown orders, they were also not wearing masks. “When the ASI asked them to stop, they abused and kicked him… and rode their vehicle over him,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police.

The ASI, Uttam Raut, who is posted at the Malad traffic division, has fractured his maxillary bone and suffered bruises near his right eyebrow, insides of his mouth and his right hand.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Friday. “The police team on duty at the nakabandi were restricting people’s movement on the south-bound lane of the road. Raut saw the three persons traveling on the Activa, without masks… the driver was not wearing a helmet. The ASI raised his hand, indicating them to stop,” said an officer. The three instead abused and kicked him and drove their bike over him, the officer added.

While a police constable stationed at the nakabandi rushed Raut to the Trauma Care Hospital in Goregaon, four other policemen chased the culprits. “We managed to stop them at a nakabandi near Oshiwara,” said an officer. The three, including the two men — Vijay Yadav (23) and Vinod Bhalerao (21) — have been booked on charges of attempt to murder, assaulting a public servant, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code, Motor Vehicle Act and National Disaster Management Act.

The ASI is currently recuperating at Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon (West).

In the last 20 days, records released by the state DGP office has shown 76 FIRs have been registered against people for allegedly attacking policemen when they were trying to enforce lockdown orders. Over 160 people have been arrested.

