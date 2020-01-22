Mumbai: Ashwini Bhide replaced as MMRC managing director

Ashwini Bhide had earlier faced criticism from the Shiv Sena over the overnight felling of trees in Aarey Colony for a car shed for the Metro project. Ashwini Bhide had earlier faced criticism from the Shiv Sena over the overnight felling of trees in Aarey Colony for a car shed for the Metro project.

Ranjit Singh Deol, a 1998-batch IAS officer, on Wednesday replaced Ashwini Bhide as the new managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the city underground Metro Rail project.

Bhide, who belongs to the 1995-batch, was recently promoted to the rank of principal secretary. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is yet to decide on her new assignment. Bhide had earlier faced criticism from the Shiv Sena over the overnight felling of trees in Aarey Colony for a car shed for the Metro project. She had completed her five-year tenure as MD with MMRC last month.

On Wednesday, in a fresh round of bureaucratic rejig, Uddhav assigned fresh postings to 20 senior and middle-level bureaucrats. Deol’s appointment to MMRC was one of them. The CM had transferred 22 bureaucrats last week.

Following the latest round of transfers, Mumbai (City) has got a new collector, with Rajeev Nivatkar (2010-batch) succeeding Shivaji Jondhale (2004) to the post. The latter has now been posted as a secretary with the general administration department.

High-profile bureaucrat, Tukaram Mundhe (2005), was appointed as municipal commissioner of the BJP-ruled Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, R R Jadhav (1998), previously the fisheries commissioner, has joined Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as his secretary.

Uddhav, meanwhile, cancelled his last week’s appointment of additional chief secretary Rajiv Jalota (1988) to the rural development department, appointing another additional chief secretary, Arvind Kumar (1985), to the post.

Following the first round of transfers, some senior Congress and NCP ministers had reportedly approached Uddhav with a list of bureaucrats they wished to head their departments. Wednesday’s round of transfers came after a round of consultation between the parties, said sources.

Among other transfers, Parag Jaiin-Nainuttia (1996) succeeded Dinesh Waghmare (1994) as the secretary of the social justice and special assistance department. The latter has now been posted as chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Electric Transmission Company, which Nainuttia was previously holding.

Also, KB Umap (2005) has replaced Prajakta Verma (2001) as the excise commissioner. Verma has been appointed as secretary to the Marathi Bhasha department. In another swap of roles, sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad (2002)

was shifted as Pune municipal commissioner in place of Saurabh Rao (2003), who has succeeded Gaikwad. Omprakash Deshmukh (2004) has replaced Anil Kawade (2003) as the new inspector general of registration and controller of stamps. Kawade has been appointed the cooperatives commissioner.

