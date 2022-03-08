Mumbai: As term ends, corporators vow to be of service to people

Meetings, protests and sloganeering marked the last working day of the current 227-elected corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

The 27-member Standing Committee approved over 300 monetary proposals worth Rs 2,500 crore amid sloganeering from BJP at the BMC headquarters on Monday. The general body meeting of the corporation was also held. Later, many corporators took to social media announcing the end of their term and vowing to be of service to the people.

While corporators will not be elected representatives from Sunday, all vowed to be of service to the people. A three-term corporator from Congress, Asif Zakaria, tweeted, “The Municipal elections stand postponed till further notice, however, I will still be available to every citizen of Bandra Assembly Constituency for any civic issues. I thank you all for supporting me through my journey during my tenure.”

Mayor Kishori Pednekar told mediapersons, “It is a new innings and a new beginning from tomorrow… Though from tomorrow, I will not be the Mayor, I will keep serving the people of Mumbai. I am confident that Shiv Sena will come back to power and a Sena corporator will become the next Mayor.” Pednekar has sought 15 days to vacate her official residence in Byculla.

A civic official said, “Looking at the current scenario relating to the OBC issue, municipal elections are most likely to be further delayed. Redrawing of ward boundaries, which were in the final stages, was to be published in one or two days… that will also be postponed.”

On the last day, residents were seen waiting for their representatives outside party offices in the BMC headquarters. A civic official said, “While the corporators will not hold any chairmanship posts, no one will stop them from meeting officials or entering the ward offices or BMC headquarters. As residents of this city, their suggestions will be welcomed.”

Many corporators also fear that not being in the public eye could dent their chances in the upcoming elections. Rais Shaikh, group leader from the Samajwadi Party, said, “I have instructed all corporators from the party to ensure that they keep fulfilling their responsibilities as elected representatives.”

The day also witnessed heated drama with BJP corporators protesting against Standing Committee chief Yashwant Jadhav, who has been served an income tax notice last week.