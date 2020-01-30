Mumbai: As six test negative, 2 more admitted of suspected coronavirus

In Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, private hospitals will be roped in to serve as isolation facility along with government medical colleges and district hospitals. (PTI/Representational image) In Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, private hospitals will be roped in to serve as isolation facility along with government medical colleges and district hospitals. (PTI/Representational image)

Two more persons were admitted to isolation facilities in Mumbai and Pune for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (nCoV), taking the total number of suspected cases in the state Wednesday to 10.

Blood samples of a 19-year-old Dahisar resident, admitted to Kasturba hospital with the suspected infection Tuesday night, have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for a test, officials said.

The man reportedly was residing in Shanghai since August last year. He had then travelled to Changsha, Zhangjiajie, Shenzhen and Guangzhou before returning to Mumbai on January 16. He reached out to civic officials after he developed a runny nose, officials said.

So far, six persons with the suspected infection have been admitted to the Mumbai hospital, while three persons have been admitted in Pune and one in Nanded. Of these, at least six cases were found negative for the virus in the preliminary test, while reports in the remaining cases are expected by Thursday.

BMC officials, meanwhile, said three Mumbai residents — from Kalyan, Nallasopara and Kharghar — who were admitted to the isolation facility at Kasturba hospital are hopeful for a discharge. All the three persons had returned from China with symptoms of minor cough and cold and had undergone tests twice in last one week for the nCoV strain.

“We are waiting for directions from the Government of India. They will be discharged as soon as the health ministry conveys to us. They do not have novel coronavirus,” said BMC’s additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

The state government has already prepared a list of requirements for private hospitals willing to open isolation facilities to quarantine suspected cases or possible patients infected with novel coronavirus, officials said.



According to state epidemiologist, Dr Pradeep Awate, 4,596 people have been screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport between January 17 and 28, of whom 23 are Maharashtra residents who remain under close surveillance.

Attempts to get a list of passengers who flew from China to India between January 1 and 17 are underway. Officials said all these passengers will be screened for symptoms of cough, cold, fever or pneumonia.

