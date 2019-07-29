Mumbai: As rainwater slowly recedes, evacuated residents start returning, take stock of loss

“We have no idea where our animals are or what is the state of our houses. We don’t even want to think what will happen once the water recedes, we lost everything overnight,” said 38-year-old Samita Bhoge, a resident of Kunde village in Kalyan.

Several villages in Kalyan taluka and nearby regions were submerged after Ulhas river overflowed following the incessant rains on Friday and Saturday. While the district authorities managed to rescue over a thousand people from submerged areas, as the water slowly recedes the picture that emerges is of an official machinery that was slow to respond and neighbours who helped each other to safety.

In Regency Society in Mharal village in Kalyan, water entered the first-floor houses at around 2 am in the wee hours of Saturday. “We started calling the helplines at around 11 pm on Friday night. First someone asked us to hold but never got back. Later no one took our calls,” said Krushna Shetty (29), a resident of the society. “It was only when my mother saw a dead dog being swept away in the waters that we decided to leave and came to a family friend’s house,” he added.

In several regions of Ambernath, Kalyan and Badlapur, several Ganpati mandals, NGOs and citizens’ forums stepped in to evacuate people. “In Ambernath, we didn’t know where to take all the residents of the low-lying regions. Finally, someone on our WhatsApp group managed to get a lodgeowner to open his building. Eventually, the disaster management team came,” said Sanya Menon, a resident of Ambernath and a part of the local Ganpati Seva Mandal.

According to Satyajit Burman, member of Ambernath Citizens’ Forum, the state machinery was slow and unprepared. “The changed laws about rivers meant there was no buffer zone in the area. That led to flooding, just like we had been telling the authorities. Instead of focusing the rescue around the riverbed where the damage was most, at first, the disaster management team worked haphazardly,” he said.

In Kalyan and Dombivli, over 2.5 lakh consumers didn’t have electricity till late night on Sunday along with being without fresh water supply. “The feeders have been damaged and for safety reasons we have cut electricity. It will be restored as soon as possible, we are working on it,” said MSEDCL spokesperson Vishwajeet Bhosale.

“There’s so much water outside, but now we don’t have water to drink. We will have to buy a can of potable water,” said Varsha Ghate, a Badlapur west resident. “All the things in my house are wet, even the floor. We are trying to clean it up as the house we had taken shelter in for the past two days has seven people living in it already. I used to live in Mumbai during the 2005 rains and this is bringing back very bad memories,” she added.

“There will be more damage once the water starts going down because most villagers left their animals behind. We are waiting with our teams to visit the villages once the water goes down and distribute medicines,” said Ramesh Kadam (22), a resident of Kalyan who along with other members of his Ganpati mandal went on foot distributing biscuits and helping people stuck on water-logged roads.

In Titwala, nearly 300 families returned to their homes after being out from Saturday midnight. Residents of Siddhivinayak chawl spent the day clearing water from their homes.