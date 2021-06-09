Mumbai: As Hyatt Regency shuts ops, employees move industrial court

Hyatt is an American hospitality company that manages and franchises luxury and business hotels. (File)

The Hyatt Regency Mumbai, located near the international airport, issued a notice to its employees on Monday informing them that the hotel is closing down temporarily as its not getting funds from the owner, Asian Hotels (West) Limited, to pay salaries or support its operations.

Later in the day, the employees, through their union, approached the industrial court in Bandra (East) and received an order on Tuesday that the court will hear the respondents on June 28.

The notice issued by general manager Hardip Marwah stated, “This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Limited, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel. As a consequence, the decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai with immediate effect. The hotel will remain closed until further notice.”

Around 200-odd employees of the hotel are part of the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, a workers’ union affiliated with the Shiv Sena. Union secretary Manoj Dhumal said, “We have approached the industrial court and the labour commissioner.

The court has given time till June 28 to hear from the Hyatt Regency and Asian Hotels (West) Limited, who have been made respondents to the case.”

One of the employees said, “We were already working at a 50 per cent pay cut since last year. For the last two months, we have not received our salaries ranging between Rs 16,000 to Rs 30,000. Now, the management says it will suspend our services completely. Even during the pandemic, we risked our lives and worked for them and this is how they are repaying us.”

Hyatt is an American hospitality company that manages and franchises luxury and business hotels. It is managing the Mumbai property on a contract basis on behalf of Asian Hotels (West). Hospitality industry veteran and former president of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, Sushil Kumar Gupta, is the chairman and managing director of Asian Hotels (West).

The Indian Express on Tuesday emailed Vivek Jain, company secretary and compliance officer of Asian Hotels (West) Limited but did not get any reply.

When Hyatt Regency was contacted on its landline number, a representative said that the general manager was not available for comment.