Mumbai: As city records highest Oct rain in 10 years, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for next 2 days

On Sunday, the Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “yellow” alert for Mumbai for the next two days, as the city has been witnessing the highest rainfall in October in a decade amidst a delayed withdrawal of monsoon. The city may record more “light” to “moderate” rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday, especially during the evening.

The monsoon withdrawal is likely to be delayed by one more week, said the IMD. The Santacruz observatory of IMD has so far recorded 216.1 mm of rainfall — highest monthly total in the last 10 years — in Mumbai this October. The average rainfall expected during October is around 91 mm. Previously, the highest rainfall recorded in October was 197.7 mm in October 2012.

“The current weather pattern over Mumbai and its adjoining areas are favouring rainfall, along with thunderstorms. This has been happening because of the presence of heavy moisture at the North Karnataka coastline and Konkan Coast of Maharashtra. So, sporadic spells of rainfall in Mumbai will continue to take place, at least during the next week,” said an IMD official.

Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist from Skymet, said, “This year, the rainfall is likely to continue for the next one week and will stop with the monsoon retreat.” The city on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 24°C, said the IMD.