Mumbai: Arthur Road jail inmate booked for assault on another

Mumbai Police has registered an offence against a 19-year-old inmate of the Arthur Road jail for allegedly forcing himself on a 20-year-old man from his barrack. The police will soon be arresting the accused and seeking his police custody.

An officer from NM Joshi Marg police station said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in one of the barracks inside the prison when the accused allegedly approached the victim and had an altercation between 2.30-3.30 am. The accused then allegedly assaulted, and forced himself on the victim. The accused further threatened the victim to not mention the incident to anyone.

However, the incident came to the attention of the prison guards following which the superintendent was informed about it. The jail superintendent then contacted the local N M Joshi Marg police station. Two constables from the police station then visited the Arthur Road jail and recorded the victim’s statement.