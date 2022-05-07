Art Street: In south Mumbai, a life-size statue honours the city’s first Indian DCP

On the opposite side of Metro theatre in south Mumbai and some distance from the Mumbai Police headquarters, stands the life-size marble statue of Kavasji Jamshedji Petigara, the first Indian to become the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in the erstwhile Bombay Police force.

Petigara arguably made one of the most high-profile arrests in India, that of Mahatma Gandhi. He was one of the officers who arrested the Father of the Nation from Mani Bhavan during the height of the Quit India movement. However, it was Gandhi who insisted that Petigara be present every time he courted arrest as he trusted Petigara. The officer also enjoyed the trust of the British government who gave him the title of ‘Khan Bahadur’. In fact, Petigara’s statue came up in 1940 when India was under British rule.

A plaque below the statue reads, “Erected by public subscription in appreciation of the valued services rendered by him to the city. Bombay, 8th June 1940.” A year later, Petigara passed away on March 28. In 2016, the Mumbai Police had held a ceremony to mark the 75th death anniversary of Petigara’s death.

At the occasion, talking to The Indian Express, Petigara’s grandson Kavas had said, “Whenever Gandhiji courted arrest, he wanted my grandfather to be there. Gandhiji understood that my grandfather was doing his duty. In fact, when Gandhiji went to attend a round table conference in England, of the two recommendation letters that he needed to travel, one of them was given by Petigara. Till date, the letter is kept at Mani Bhavan.”

According to police historian Deepak Rao, Petigara had no formal police training and joined the force in 1903 as a plainclothes policeman known as ‘safedwala’, as he was not attached to any police station. Six years after he joined the force, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) was created in 1909. Of the two wings of the CID, crime and politics, Petigara was assigned to the latter (currently known as Special Branch) as a sub inspector, given his “great knowledge of the city” and contacts within the Parsi community.

Rao added that Petigara moved through the ranks pretty soon and by 1920 he was superintendent of police, Special Branch. In 1928, he was promoted as DCP Special Branch, thereby making him the first Indian to be given the post of DCP in Bombay. His work had been so impressive that in 1932, even as other officers had been preparing to give the Imperial Service exam, he was nominated to the Imperial Police.