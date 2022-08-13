scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Art Street: In Mumbai’s Nagpada, a fitting tribute to Ghalib

A 10ft-high and 42ft-long relief mural on the walls of the Padmakar Tukaram Mane Garden in Nagpada honours Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib.

Written by Jia Doshi | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 1:03:33 pm
mumbai art street ghalibCentred on his poetry, the mural first displays Ghalib at a poetic congregation witnessed by Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar at Red Fort. (Express photo)

On 28 January, 2019, Mumbai honoured renowned mid-19th century Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib with a 10ft-high and 42ft-long relief mural on the walls of the Padmakar Tukaram Mane Garden on Mirza Ghalib Road at Nagpada Junction.

“The mural is poetic and captures Ghalib’s artistic expression,” says Tushar Shinde, one of the two artists behind the memorial. Shinde and Damodar Aware, students of Sir JJ School of Art, worked on primary sketches of Ghalib’s life for four months.

ghalib mumbai Rais Shaikh’s decision to make Ghalib the theme of the Nagpada mural conforms to the historical context of the locality itself.

The story in the sketch was originally much longer and also included certain unpleasant moments from Ghalib’s life, such as his debt burdens. Finally, local corporator Rais Shaikh chose two facets as he wanted Ghalib to be “only remembered as an inspiration”, Shinde revealed.

Centred on his poetry, the mural first displays Ghalib at a poetic congregation witnessed by Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar at Red Fort. The second half focuses on the 1857 mutiny with Ghalib mourning the loss of Delhi.

“The mural serves the purpose of placing Ghalib in a significant historical context and also adds to the beautification of the Nagpada junction,” says Sanjay Adhav, who works with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) heritage department, which had sanctioned the entire project at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Art Street |In Dongri, an artwork paying homage to social worker Laxmibai Mali

Shaikh’s decision to make Ghalib the theme of the Nagpada mural conforms to the historical context of the locality itself. In 1969, the road formerly known as Clare Road was renamed Mirza Ghalib Road to pay tribute to the poet who had briefly resided there himself. The Nagpada Junction had also witnessed the chanting of “Inquilab Zindabad” against the British, which provided the socio-political context to the freedom struggle highlighted in the mural.

One of the most well-known Urdu classical poets, Ghalib lives on in the cultural conscience of society even today, with his poetry finding a place in everyday life. In 1850, Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar II awarded him with the Mughal title of ‘Dabir-ul-Mulk’ and, since then, his artistry has continued to influence the diaspora from India and Pakistan, generation after generation.

Art Street |The murals atop Crawford Market and their tribute to Mumbai’s philanthropic nature

Officials in the BMC’s heritage department say that while the inauguration ceremony was a grand affair, attended by poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, Hindi and Urdu screenwriter Javed Siddiqui and several politicians, today, the mural lies forgotten, overshadowed by mundane city happenings.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 01:03:33 pm

