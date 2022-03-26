Mumbai Art Street: Murals for young Kolis about their Koliwada

In Versova Koliwada, a dozen freshwater wells have fallen into neglect over the years ever since the municipal water connections had been provided. Yet, one survived. Used by the area’s Koli residents for domestic purposes, it has inadvertently doubled up as a space for conversations during chores and community gatherings. The Bhandari well, called so after the family that once owned it, was the site of a placemaking project in early 2021. Urban design firm Bombay 61 intended to emphasise the well as a social space. A mural came up on a nearby wall as a way of marking it.

Architect Jai Bhadgaonkar, 37, co-founder of Bombay 61, said, “The quality of the village had degraded because of over-densification. The nature of open spaces and built spaces had transformed.” The project was an attempt to remind Koli youths of the significance of their ancestral neighbourhood and its potential for transformation.

The mural depicts a Koli fishmonger in the foreground, with a fisherman casting a net behind. The well was painted, too. Bombay 61 commissioned Sairaj Vijay Shigwan, a final year art student at the Sir J J School of Art, to paint the mural. Shigwan studied the Kolis’ daily routines and chose a main character, that of the Koli woman. He said, “Her husband may catch the fish, but after that, it is she who cleans it, sells it, earns an income and runs a household. It is all her.”

The project was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Mumbai’s Magic, a collective of citizens and environmental organisations initiated by the social impact agency Purpose.

As a part of the same project, Shigwan made a sister-mural in Mandvi Gully, which leads to the jetty in Versova. Being a thoroughfare, the road sees a lot of trash accumulated on either side. Here, Shigwan, assisted by another art student, Reujvi Sankpal, 22, asked the Koli residents what they would like to see on the mural. Based on the discussions, they painted a tableau paying homage to an old brass band from the neighbourhood and the many Ganpati visarjans that happen here. “We imagined it as a wave starting from a trumpeter that flows towards the visarjan,” Shigwan said. The artists chose bright colours for the murals, much like the vibrant Koli homes.

Architect Ketaki Bhadgaonkar, 36, co-founder of Bombay 61, said that even if the mural fades over time, the space will continue to thrive. “It communicates that a degraded space can be transformed,” she said. It’s a way of combating “environmental generational amnesia”, she explained, a term coined by University of Washington’s psychology professor Peter Kahn. As natural systems and environments around us get degraded, they get normalised to the point that a current generation does not see it as reversible and can’t imagine how it used to be. For young Kolis here, she observed, the trumpeter or the fisherwoman on the walls now is a reminder of their own people and what the Koliwada stands for.