Mumbai Art Street: This Gandhi statue reminds one about the Mahatma’s morning prayers

Situated on the Juhu Tara Road next to Santacruz Chowpatty Police station, a seated meditative figure of Mahatma Gandhi on a lotus pedestal facing the Arabian sea is a silent reminder of his morning Prarthana Sabhas (prayer meetings) held in the vicinity in 1930s and 1940s.

“Unlike his other known statues in Delhi and Ahmedabad, this statue almost reveals his upper skinny torso highlighting the skill and command of the unknown sculptor in statuary art. This statue (1949) is the oldest full-size statue of the Mahatma situated in Mumbai’s public space,” says art historian and author Sandeep Dahisarkar.

The over 3-feet high bronze statue and a pedestal of nearly 2-feet height was inaugurated in Juhu on January 30, 1949 on the occasion of the first death anniversary of the father of the nation by the then Chief Minister of Bombay State Balasaheb Gangadhar Kher.

Rajesh Juhukar, whose family has been residing in the Juhu area for over 200 years, said, “Gandhi used to sit for prayers near the place where his statue is. Gandhi stayed in the vicinity several times during his Mumbai visits at Birlas’ bungalow, which is now situated in the ‘Birla lane’ adjacent to hotel Tulip Star (formerly known as Juhu Centaur Hotel). He also used to stay at the residence of Sumati Morarjee, who is known as the first woman of Indian shipping and was the chairperson of the Scindia Steam Navigation company. Morarjees’ residence is situated in a lane towards the beach, which is also named after him as Gandhigram road. Juhu was like his home. The statue was made with efforts from Birla and the Morarjee family.”

On April 6, 1930, when Gandhi picked up salt at Dandi in Gujarat, similar movements were organised at Juhu beach by Congress volunteers. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) On April 6, 1930, when Gandhi picked up salt at Dandi in Gujarat, similar movements were organised at Juhu beach by Congress volunteers. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Dahsisarkar further said, “During the freedom struggle between 1924 and 1944, Gandhi had stayed in Juhu at ‘Janaki Kutir’ and other bungalows of his followers. After 1920, the residents of Vile Parle (East) decided to follow the footsteps of Lokmanya Tilak and founded institutions named after him, while the residents of Vile Parle West and Juhu were seen welcoming the Mahatma and following his teachings,” Dahisarkar said.

Otherwise quaint and a sleepy suburb, Juhu was not untouched by political movements spreading across the nation. On April 6, 1930, when Gandhi picked up salt at Dandi in Gujarat, similar movements were organised at Juhu beach by Congress volunteers.

“Gandhi’s salt March evoked a spontaneous and enthusiastic response in Bombay, making places such as Wadala and Vile Parle in the city the centres of the protest. As Gandhi started his epic journey from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi on March 12, 1930, Mumbai was agog with excitement. The city was humming with activity after Gandhi picked up salt at Dandi,” reads ‘Gandhi in Bombay: Towards Swaraj’, a book authored by Usha Thakkar, President of Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya and researcher Sandhya Mehta.

It further reads, “The suburb in Vile Parle (Juhu) became a lively hub of nonviolent action. Gandhi had nominated Jamnalal Bajaj as the first ‘dictator.’ A grand camp was established near Ghodbunder Road, which is now called Swami Vivekananda (SV) Road and elaborate arrangements were made.”

The book further reads that besides Bajaj, (who founded Bajaj group of companies), eminent leaders from the state along with Kasturba Gandhi and Jankidevi Bajaj participated in Satyagraha at Juhu.

On April 6, 1930, Bajaj unfurled the national flag at the gathering in Vile Parle and then the Satyagrahis went to a saltwater pool in the nearby area, where volunteers prepared salt.

Interestingly, Kher, who was a well-known solicitor in the city, had participated in salt Satyagraha in 1930 at Juhu as a volunteer and inaugurated the statue in 1949 after becoming the first Chief Minister of the Bombay state on August 15, 1947.

Raja Maharaj Singh, the then Governor of Bombay state, presided over the inauguration ceremony organised by the Juhu Tara Congress Committee. As per the details which were earlier put on marble inscriptions below the statue, the total expenses for its installation along with the canopy were Rs 11, 800, out of which Rs 4,428 were collected through public contribution, while Rs 3,800 and Rs 3,572 were donated by Chandrabai Nair and Surendra Modi, respectively.

“We are proud that our area consists of landmarks where Gandhi had stayed during the freedom struggle. Whenever I go for a morning walk and pass by the police station, it pains me that the statue and the pedestal is now entirely painted in golden colour for its so-called beautification by politicians. It is losing its original aesthetics. However, a small relief is that the canopy over the statue is well maintained and conservation of such structures should help more people who are curious about Gandhi get to know about our glorious history and make them visit such places not only on Gandhi Jayanti or Punyatithi but also on other days of the year,” a local resident said.