Mumbai Art Street: From erstwhile Goan architecture to walls dedicated to Bollywood movies, Chapel Road is a must visit

Chapel Road is one of the oldest streets in the western suburb of Bandra and the lane had several houses that resembled Goan architecture. However, as time passed, some of the old structures were redeveloped and Chapel Road lost its old-world charm.

In the last decade, the road that connects the area from St Stanislaus to Mt Carmel Church, has become the home for Bollywood Art Project (BAP), an urban art project started in 2012 in Mumbai as a memoir of popular Hindi movies of Bollywood.

BAP is the brainchild of artist Ranjit Dahiya, who stays in Chapel Road area and aims to map the cinematic history of Bollywood over the last century. This has given Chapel Road a distinct character of its own.

Dahiya, who did his masters from National Institute of Design and teaches architecture at Mithibai College in Vile Parle, told The Indian Express, “I came to Mumbai in search of a job as a graphic designer from Haryana. When I started living in Chapel Road, I thought there must be murals in the city of Bollywood and no better place than Chapel Road, especially with Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan staying in Bandra West.”

He added, “I started with the first mural on Anarkali at Chapel Road. Later, I went on to add murals of Helen, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh. I did one on Dharmendra too.”

Later, Dahiya did a mural of megastar Amitabh Bachchan based on his movie Deewar on the Pereira Road in Bandra. “In appreciation, Bachchan saheb put a remark on social media — ‘Kisi ne Deewar pe Deewar bana dali’,” Dahiya said. Here too, the mural was followed by that of Rishi Kapoor again on Pereira Road. Among the other famous murals in the city that Dahiya has worked on was that of Irrfan Khan on the Waroda Road area in Bandra which made many sentimental after the actor passed away.

Dahiya now wants to do a mural on Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6 this year. He has planned to do it on the wall of the Supariwalla school compound in Bandra but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to give him permission for the same.