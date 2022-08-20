scorecardresearch
Art Street: A memorial off Eastern Freeway to honour cop who was killed while chasing criminals in 1979

The structure is meant to remind people of police sub-inspector Bhagwan J Kaklij, who was run over by criminals when he was chasing them on his motorcycle in 1979.

The tableau of two policemen saluting a memorial pillar can be seen in Mumbai at Dockyard Road railway station off the Eastern Freeway. (Express photo by Amit Kumar Das)

Some distance from the Dockyard Road railway station off the Eastern Freeway, there is a tableau where two policemen are seen saluting a memorial pillar, a practise followed when a policeman passes away.

The structure is meant to remind people of police sub-inspector Bhagwan J Kaklij, who was run over by criminals when he was chasing them on his motorcycle in 1979. Kaklij’s name is mentioned in the background for people to remember the sacrifice made by him.

In order to ensure that his sacrifice is not forgotten, local Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav and legislator Yamini Jadhav recently decided to commemorate it and asked for the memorial to be erected.

As per police historian Rohidas Dusar, Bhagwan Kaklij was a sub-inspector attached with the Yellow Gate police station in Mumbai. He received information about goods being stolen from the port by some criminals. As the accused were leaving in a car, he followed them on his bike.

While chasing them, the criminals ran him over and he sustained injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. “There was a time when the Yellow Gate police station had a photo of him hung on one of the walls. I do not know where it is now,” Dusar said. He added that after Kaklij passed away, his wife was given a job at a government bank in Nashik.

Sculptor Santosh Todankar, who made the tableau, said he was asked by Yashwant Jadhav to create a memorial at the chowk which was named after Kaklij after his death. “Jadhav told me that people had forgotten about the sacrifice and only a nearby bus stop was called Kaklij chowk bus stop. Hence, he wanted to create a memorial,” Todankar told The Indian Express.

Todankar began collecting information about Kaklij. However, he had trouble doing so as not many people seemed to be aware about him. Eventually, based on the information he managed to collect, including some local accounts, he created the structure that came up on March 11, 2022.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:36:10 pm
