Art Street: A 19th century watchtower-fountain in south Mumbai commemorates a philanthropist

One of the earliest watchtowers in the city with a dial in all four directions, the Bomonjee Hormarjee Wadia fountain and watchtower in south Mumbai is an imposing structure. Located on Bazaar Gate Street in Mumbai’s Fort area, it was erected in honour of philanthropist BH Wadia who passed away in the 19th century.

In her book ‘Exploring the Water Heritage in Mumbai’, Dr Varsha Shirgaonkar says, “It is a commemorative fountain that was erected in honour of Bomonjee Hormarjee Wadia who had contributed largely towards the service of the city. He died on 3rd July 1862. His friends and admirers decided to perpetuate his memory by suggesting two things- a Scholarship and a Drinking Fountain ‘to be erected in some conspicuous place where the want of a near and ready supply of this useful and necessary part of life is felt.’”

Constructed in 1880 and erected in 1882, the structure catered directly to the needs of the surrounding community and to the travellers who would often visit this part of the city for business purposes.

The fountain was designed to not only serve as a covered drinking water fountain, but also told the time with its clock. The symbolic fire atop the tower indicates its association with the Parsis as the street had a fire temple nearby.

Conservation architect Vikas Dilawari said the fountain was in keeping with the tradition of commemorative structures bearing water founts so that people passing through the area could quench their thirst and there were also troughs from which animals could drink water, especially horses which served as an important means of transport in the 19th century.

The trend of setting up water fountains has its origins in Europe from where it spread to the US and later to India, Dilawari said. He added that back in those times, piped water was not available in the city and people drew water from wells for consumption.

In 2017, the BH Wadia tower – which was in a poor condition – was revamped by a team led by Dilawari with funding from the Kala Ghoda Foundation.