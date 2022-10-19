scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Mumbai: Art exhibition to showcase work and life of Narendra Dabholkar

The exhibition has been curated by a group of individuals from different walks of life, identifying themselves as ‘Friends of Dabholkar’.

The idea is to showcase the work and life of the social reformist through art.

Commemorating the birth anniversary of social activist and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar on November 1, a five-day art exhibition titled ‘We are on Trial’ will be inaugurated at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on October 28 by renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah. The idea is to showcase the work and life of the social reformist through art, the organisers said. Dabholkar was killed in Pune in August 2013.

The exhibition has been curated by a group of individuals from different walks of life, identifying themselves as ‘Friends of Dabholkar’ in association with artists who are studying at the prestigious Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai.

“When talking about Dabholkar, everybody knows about the murder case. But seldom do people have clear information on his work as a social reformer, spanning 40 years. He devoted his life to fighting superstitions followed in different religions… His revolutionary thoughts are so relevant in today’s time and the youth today is required to get introduced to this multifaceted personality; going beyond the murder case that is reported about in the news,” said Vidya Kulkarni, a member of the Friends of Dabholkar group, while explaining the idea behind the exhibition.

Rahul Kamble (left) documenting the Dabholkar murder case delay through metal embossing art. Meanwhile, Shweta Uke (right) is creating mix media art to show Dabholkar’s anti superstitions movement.

In the exhibition, there will be 10-12 paintings, and around 15 other media-work such as sculptures, art installations, and books from Dabholkar’s library, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...
More from Mumbai

The group has plans to take the exhibition to different districts of Maharashtra.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 05:10:52 pm
Next Story

DefExpo 2022: India ready to supply weapons to friendly Indian Ocean Region countries, says Rajnath Singh

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement