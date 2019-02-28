Mumbai: Art camp at LKA chairman’s alma mater

THE NATIONAL art camp, conducted regularly by the Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA), is being hosted by JJ School of Art for the first time.

Advertising

Uttam Pacharne, the chairman of LKA, is an alumnus of JJ School of Art. The camp, that began on February 22, has secured participation from 20 painters, 15 sculptors and 20 printmakers across India. The camp that will go on till March 2 is also open to visitors.

This is also the first time in Maharashtra that the camp for all three disciplines is being held together, said Vishwanath Sable, principal of JJ School of Art.

Sable added that the work produced by artists at the camp will be displayed in the college building from March 21, and the exhibition will be open to visitors for nearly a month.

Pacharne, at the inauguration of the camp, had said starting an LKA centre in Mumbai was a priority for the institution. He had added that he had asked the government for a plot near Aarey Colony.

Selected artworks produced at the LKA camps since Pacharne took over in May last year will also be displayed at National Gallery of Modern Art from March 21.

Advertising

Last week, JJ School of Art hosted the 20th year of its Art for Society event, where six paintings measuring 5×10 were made by 23 students from BFA (painting) and MFA (painting).