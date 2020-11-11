Mumbai: Arriving passengers undergoing RT-PCR tests at airport to be offered food, free WiFi

The RT-PCR test facility at the airport was launched on September 6. (Representational)

Arriving passengers who avail of the RT-PCR test facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will now be offered food and free WiFi services while they wait for their test reports, the airport announced on Tuesday.

Test results are provided in approximately eight hours post the submission of samples at a cost of Rs 3,900 per person. During the wait period, passengers can choose food items from a special menu, and will be served hot and cold beverages round the clock on request, apart from availing unlimited browsing, said a statement by CSMIA.

The RT-PCR test facility at the airport was launched on September 6. Since then, over 8,000 passengers – 6,910 men and 1,090 women – have availed the service. Of them, around 100 passengers have tested positive, the statement added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.