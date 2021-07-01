Mumbai: 5 arrested for robbery, murder at Dahisar jewellery store

As per preliminary investigation, the Sri Lankan nationals were first brought to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu by boat around March 17, and were supposed to travel to Canada by sea thereafter, police said. (Representational)

Five people, including an 18-year-old, have been for the murder of a jewellery shop owner and looting his shop in Dahisar on Wednesday.

The five were arrested from Gujarat while one of the conspirators is still at large.

According to Dahisar police, the deceased, 37-year-old Shailendra Pandey, ran Om Sairaj Jewellers at Gavdenagar, Rawalpada in Dahisar (east). He lived in a nearby area with his wife and two minor sons, aged 13 and 16 years.

According to the police, on Wednesday, sometime between 10.06 am and 10.14 am, three armed men on a scooter arrived and two of them entered the jewellery shop. Pandey had just opened his shop and was performing pooja.

One of the men fired at Pandey twice; one bullet hit him on his head and he died on the spot. The men then filled their bags with gold valuables and fled from the spot.

The CCTV cameras in and around the shop captured the incident. The accused were wearing masks. The Dahisar police suspect the accused had performed a recce beforehand.

The police have registered a case of robbery and murder but said they have not ruled out personal enmity as a motive behind the crime.