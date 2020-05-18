Mumbai: Arrested man tests positive, 10 cops in home quarantine

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vikhroli division) Vilas Kanade said, “A case was registered against the three, following which they were arrested.” (Representational) Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vikhroli division) Vilas Kanade said, “A case was registered against the three, following which they were arrested.” (Representational)

Days after Parksite police in Vikhroli arrested three men for allegedly attacking two constables, 10 personnel were sent to home quarantine Sunday after one of the accused tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Along with Parksite police station, the Bhandup police station was also sanitised Saturday. While Parksite police had arrested the trio on May 13, since the police station was short on space, the accused were kept at Bhandup police station lock-up.

The police said two constables of Parksite police were patrolling their area on May 13, when they found three men loitering around without face masks. As they stopped the men, an argument ensued. One of the accused then allegedly picked up a stone and smashed a constable’s face.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vikhroli division) Vilas Kanade said, “A case was registered against the three, following which they were arrested.”

The accused – aged 28, 32 and 46 – were Thursday produced in court, which remanded them in police custody. “Since we are not allowed to lodge accused in jails until they are tested for Covid-19, we got them tested Friday. The 32-year-old tested positive,” said an officer. Senior Inspector Sham Shinde of Bhandup police station said, “The accused were lodged at our police station at night.” While the infected accused was sent to an isolation centre in Vikhroli, the two others have been sent to jail.

“As the policemen have not shown any symptoms, we have asked them to stay at home,” said Kanade. So far, Mumbai Police has registered 12,354 cases for violation of lockdown norms, resulting in the arrest of 7,342 people, who were also released on bail.

