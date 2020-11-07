Mumbai: Arrested man being treated for Covid escapes from hospital

The police said Verma has several criminal cases, including robbery, theft and drug peddling, registered against him. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man arrested for allegedly possessing Mephedrone (MD) has escaped from GT hospital, where he was admitted for treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19.

A case has been registered by the Azad Maidan police, which is looking for Chhotu Lalman Verma, along with the Byculla police, which had earlier arrested him.

Verma was arrested on October 27 under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after 120 gm of MD was found on him. The police said that while he was initially remanded in police custody for seven days, on November 4, he was remanded in judicial custody.

“With the protocol in place of testing arrested persons before lodging them in prisons, we sent his swabs for testing,” said an officer. On November 4, the police were informed that Verma has tested positive, following which, he was admitted in GT hospital after the police sought permission from the court.

The police said that personnel are allowed to guard the gate of the hospital but do not step inside for fear of catching the infection. “Verma took advantage of this. On Thursday, he hid his face in a mask and escaped from the ward,” said the officer.

After learning of his disappearance, the medical officer at GT hospital informed the police and a case was registered at Azad Maidan police station.

A case under sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to lawful apprehension), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (unlawfully or negligently act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against Varma.

The police said Verma has several criminal cases, including robbery, theft and drug peddling, registered against him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.