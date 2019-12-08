Mumbai: Arrested for killing man, ‘adopted daughter’ says he sexually abused her

According to police, the two accused had hit the man on the head with a bamboo stick and a guitar at his residence. (Representational) According to police, the two accused had hit the man on the head with a bamboo stick and a guitar at his residence. (Representational)

FIVE DAYS after a suitcase stuffed with dismembered body parts was found floating in the sea, Mumbai crime branch Saturday identified the deceased as a 59-year-old resident of a Mumbai suburb and arrested his 19-year-old “adopted” daughter and detained her 16-year-old boyfriend in connection with the murder.

Officers said the duo told the police they killed the man, a guitarist, as he did not approve of their relationship, and also sexually abused the woman.

According to police, the two accused had hit the man on the head with a bamboo stick and a guitar at his residence. They reportedly stabbed him with a knife and when “he still did not appear to die, they sprayed an insect repellant on his face”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Shahaji Umap said, “The woman has told us that the deceased, who had ‘adopted’ her two years ago, had been sexually exploiting her and was against her relationship with the 16-year-old boy… So far, we have only found a paper at the man’s residence addressed to ‘whomsoever it may concern’ and written by the woman, where she stated that the man had financially helped her and eventually adopted her… While this does not legally qualify as adoption, the man had reportedly told others that the woman was his adopted daughter.”

The woman’s biological parents, police said, had driven her out of home two years ago as they reportedly did not approve of her lifestyle. The guitarist had then allowed her to stay with him, they added.

According to police, the man reportedly had an argument with the woman and her friend on November 26, ollowing which the two allegedly hit him on the head with a bamboo stick and his guitar. They then stabbed him with a knife, the police said.

“However, when he still did not die, they sprayed HIT [used to kill insects] on his face, following which he died,” Inspector Yogesh Chavan, crime branch (unit V), said.

The accused initially kept the body at his residence and eventually decided to “chop it into pieces and dispose it of separately”, Chavan said.

The first bag was disposed of on November 28. The accused made two more trips over the next two days, police said.

So far, police have recovered only one of the three bags.

Police had also recovered some clothes from the suitcase, including a shirt, with a tag. Police eventually traced the tailor, went through his records and identified the deceased.

“When we (police) went to his house, the woman told us that her father had gone to Canada. However, she gave evasive replies when we questioned her further. There were also some bloodstains in the house that made us suspicious,” Umap said.

The woman was arrested Saturday, while the 16-year-old boy will be sent to Dongri Observation Home, police said.

