Mumbai: Arrested doctor prescribed Remdesivir illegally, say police

April 15, 2021
The Malwani Police said that a BUMS doctor, who was arrested along with two others on Tuesday for allegedly blackmarketing Remdesivir vials, had prescribed the medicine using documents of a Covid-19 patient who did not require it.
The doctor then tried to sell the medicine at Rs 60,000 for three vials. The market price of the drug ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for a vial.
According to the police, the accused are Dr Rizwann Arif Mansoori, 32, a Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS) doctor, Siddharth Yadav, 21, a medical student, and Chiranjivi Vishwakarma, a medical representative. All are residents of Kandivali (west). The three were arrested while selling the vials to a decoy customer sent by police.
“We found out that Mansoori prescribed the medicine using documents of a Covid-19 patient who did not need it. Mansoori gave the prescription to Vishwakarma, who bought the vials from a medical store inside Hayyat hospital in Malwani, Malad (west). We have asked the FDA to give a report to find out if anyone at the medical store is responsible for this,” said Shekhar Bhalerao, senior inspector of Malwani police station.
