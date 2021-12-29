Mumbai: Armed robbers kill contractual employee of bank, loot Rs 2.5 lakh

The robbers then shot at a person identified as Sandesh Gomare who worked as a contractual employee at the bank.

Two armed robbers, who concealed their identities by wearing masks meant for protection from Covid-19, barged into the State Bank of India’s Dahisar (west) branch and looted Rs 2.5 lakh from the cashier Wednesday before shooting dead a 25-year-old contractual employee of the bank.

The incident took place around 3:26 pm in the bank located on S V Road in MHB Colony area. The robbers reportedly came on foot and one of them flashed a pistol at the bank’s cashier demanding money.

The robbers then shot at a person identified as Sandesh Gomare who worked as a contractual employee at the bank. “Gomare was shot on his chest and was declared dead at a hospital,” said a police officer.

The robbers fled the spot after looting. Both were wearing Covid-19 masks and had covered their heads with a scarf and a cap, the police said.

The police added it’s not clear in which direction they ran off to and the CCTV footage of the area is being checked. Special teams from different police stations have been formed in the north region to track the accused.

This is the second case in the city this year of an armed robbery at a bank with a casualty. Earlier in July, a deputy manager with the ICICI Bank’s Virar (East) branch was killed and a cashier grievously injured by a former manager of the bank who tried to flee with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.38 crore from the bank’s locker.